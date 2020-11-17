Raids, arrests as German police probe Dresden jewelry theft

BERLIN (AP) — More than 1,500 police have carried out a series of searches in Berlin and arrested two people in a massive operation connected to the spectacular theft of 18th-century jewels from a unique collection in Dresden last November. Tuesday’s operation was coordinated by police and prosecutors in Dresden, investigating the Nov. 25, 2019, theft of a large diamond brooch, a diamond epaulette and other treasures from the Saxony city’s Green Vault Museum. Three people, identified only as German citizens, were arrested on suspicion of organized robbery and arson. In all 18 places were searched for evidence.