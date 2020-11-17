Puerto Rico policeman accused of theft while in uniform

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in Puerto Rico has been charged with stealing more than $1,300 worth of goods from Home Depot while wearing his uniform. The officer was identified as 46-year-old Fernando León Berdecía. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney. Puerto Rico Police Chief Henry Escalera said Tuesday that León has been temporarily suspended from the department. Officials say the alleged incident occurred Monday evening.