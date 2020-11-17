Public weighs in on Chippewa Valley Regional Airport improvement project

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Commission is considering several improvement projects at the airport, but some community members are expressing concerns.

The airport commission is considering petitioning the state and Department of Transportation for funds to construct new hangars, replace existing and install new taxiway and runway lighting, and improve taxiway and ramp pavement.



There has been a wait list for hangars at the airport since 2018, with more than two dozen names currently on the list, according to Charity Zich, director of the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

Several of the public concerns expressed at Tuesday's public hearing centered around plans to build additional hangars on the south side of the airport outlined in the petition, and its impact on nearby residents. They said they worry about noise and pollution from increased air traffic, and permanent changes to the layout of the neighborhood.



"My fear [is] eventually they are going to start taking our homes away and giving us pennies on the dollar for our homes so they can continue to build," said Patricia Duerkop, who lives nearby.

Zich said the airport's long-term plan does call for expansion on the north and south side of the airport, but said it would not all happen immediately.



Others were opposed to the use of a $2.5 million CARES Act grant to help construct the new hangars. Zich said the grant awarded through the FAA earlier this year allows the airport to use state and federal funds on hangar construction, which normally isn't allowed. She said the commission hopes to use the money to construct a new corporate hangar on the north side of the airport.

"The CARES Act was a significant amount of money added to the national debt," said Robert Lee, who lives near the airport. "I think it is a gross injustice to the people of the United States who have to pay down the debt, that you use it to increase your airport."

Despite the concerns, several people voiced their support for the project.



"I think the airport benefits the community much more than some people realize," said Jason Dekan, a hangar tenant at the airport. "There's a need for [hangars]. It opens up opportunities for people who would like to use the airport, but maybe can't because there isn't the facilities available for them."



Others argued the project would help the airport grow, and decrease its dependency on taxpayer support.



The commission will meet again on Friday morning at 7:30.