New COVID-19 treatment coming to Mayo

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Tuesday, Mayo Clinic Health System announced it will soon be administering a new treatment that will help people fight COVID-19.

Doctor Amy Williams, executive dean of Mayo Clinic practice, said they are in the process of receiving "monoclonal antibodies."

According to the FDA, monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system's ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses.

Williams said the federal government distributes these antibodies to different states, then states distribute them to different regions.

She added this treatment will help individuals before they need hospitalization and can be given in an outpatient setting.

The main criteria for receiving monoclonal antibody therapy is a COVID-positive test and symptoms.

"And then it is those that are at the highest risk for poor outcomes if they get COVID-19, so underlying diseases," Williams said. "Obesity is one of those, but other diseases such as heart disease, such as lung disease, diabetes."

Again, this is for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 and is not authorized for patients who are already hospitalized or require oxygen therapy due to the virus.

Williams anticipates the antibodies will be at Mayo Clinic sometime this week.