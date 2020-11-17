Man charged with stealing downed light pole for scrap metal

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man has learned the hard way that a downed light pole isn’t trash that can be taken and sold for scrap. The Florida Highway Patrol says a state trooper pulled over a car with a metal pole _ longer than the car itself _ strapped to the roof on a Tampa road Monday morning. Another driver had reported the pole being taken on Interstate 4 near the Interstate 75 interchange. The Camry’s driver, 71-tyear-old Douglas Allen Hatley, told troopers that he didn’t realize that it was illegal to remove broken utility and light poles from the side of the road.