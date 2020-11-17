Hobbs Ice Arena closing temporarily

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hobbs Ice Arena is temporarily closing its doors.

In a letter dated on November 17, Renee Tyler, community services director, said Hobbs will be closed beginning on Wednesday, November 18. It will remain closed until at least Tuesday, December 8 at which point they will reevaluate.

Services impacted by the closure include hockey practices, figure skating, competitive games and any winter programming.

"The message from both Governor Evers and the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is that we avoid gatherings of any size with individuals who are not members of our immediate family or household," Tyler said in the letter. "The Eau Claire skating community is passionate about your sport, and we know you are as passionate about doing your part to help keep our entire Eau Claire community safe by temporarily pausing your gatherings at Hobbs Ice Arena. Stay well and we look forward to welcoming you back to the rink as soon as we can safely do so."

It was at the beginning of October when the Sojourner House moved its homeless shelter out of the building and into the former Hansen's IGA off of Clairemont Avenue.