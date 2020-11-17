Germany eyes ban on anti-lockdown protest at parliament

BERLIN (AP) — German security officials are considering banning protests this week outside the federal parliament by people opposed to coronavirus lockdown measures over fears a rally could turn violent. The unusual move comes amid concerns that extremist groups could try to use a rally initially planned for Wednesday to attack the Bundestag, echoing an unsuccessful attempt to storm the building during a demonstration in August. In an email sent to German lawmakers Tuesday and seen by AP, a parliamentary security official says a police risk assessment warns of possible “attacks on the Bundestag building and on persons” if the protest goes ahead.