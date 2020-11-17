Gardow finds right fit with Southwest Minnesota State baseball

Gardow finds right fit with Southwest Minnesota State baseballNew
CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Caleb Gardow couldn't help but smile as he finished signing his name.
The Chippewa Falls High School senior wanted the opportunity to play baseball in college. His dream became reality Tuesday in front of friends and family with his commitment to Southwest Minnesota State University.
"I met with all the coaching staff, who are very nice. The school in particular, I thought was just a very good fit for me," Gardow said.
The Mustangs compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, which is part of NCAA Division II competition.