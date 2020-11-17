Gardow finds right fit with Southwest Minnesota State baseball

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Caleb Gardow couldn't help but smile as he finished signing his name.

The Chippewa Falls High School senior wanted the opportunity to play baseball in college. His dream became reality Tuesday in front of friends and family with his commitment to Southwest Minnesota State University.

"I met with all the coaching staff, who are very nice. The school in particular, I thought was just a very good fit for me," Gardow said.

Congratulations to Caleb Gardow for signing his LOI to attend school and play baseball at NCAA DII Southwest Minnesota State University! Your dream to play college baseball is coming true! #MightyCardinals pic.twitter.com/W9xOSPgKUl — Mike Thompson (@Thompsonswisdom) November 17, 2020

The Mustangs compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, which is part of NCAA Division II competition.

