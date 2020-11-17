Family of Black woman shot through window sues Texas officer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Family members of a Black woman who was killed when a white police officer fired through a window of her mother’s Texas home have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the officer and the city. The federal lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of Texas last week. It lists Atatiana Jefferson’s biological father, Jerome Eschor, her aunt Venitta Body and Arita Eschor as plaintiffs. The suit names the city of Fort Worth and former former officer Aaron Dean as defendants. Dean resigned after he was charged with murder in the Oct. 12, 2019 shooting death of Jefferson. He was indicted by a grand jury in December.