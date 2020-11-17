EU urges Poland, Hungary to sign up to big money budget

BRUSSELS (AP) — Germany is urging member states to put divergences aside in a bid to break a stalemate on the adoption of the bloc’s €1.8 trillion budget and coronavirus recovery package blocked by Poland and Hungary. Speaking ahead of a video meeting of European affairs ministers, Germany’s Europe minister Michael Roth said on Tuesday the social and economic consequences of COVID-19 remain a priority of the current German presidency of the EU Council. Following a hard-fought agreement with the European Parliament last week, Roth said “we must now make sure that the funds reach those who need them as quickly as possible. Our citizens, in all member states, count on our support.”