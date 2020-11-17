Eau Claire Plan Commission approves Chipotle, Shopko Optical locations

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- All you burrito lovers out there may soon have another place to hang out and enjoy one of the nation's most popular mexican grills.

The Eau Claire Plan Commission approved on Monday night the construction of a 10,000 sq. ft. building north of the former Shopko building near Clairemont Ave. The building will host four tenants, including Shopko Optical, and a new Chipotle location, making it the second location in Eau Claire.

The proposal also includes a drive-thru at Chipotle, as well as additional parking and pathways for pedestrians and bicyclists to have easy access to the building.