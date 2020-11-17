Skip to Content

Drive-thru option for free Thanksgiving meal

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Several churches and nonprofits are preparing for a different kind of Thanksgiving this year for those in need of a holiday meal.

Saving Grace Lutheran Church is one of many organizations in Eau Claire that are still giving out free Thanksgiving meals.

But with COVID-19 on the rise the church will be doing a drive-up, no-contact-style distribution.

Meal organizer Allison Otto said despite everything going on she is very happy to lend a hand during the holiday.

"I am extremely thankful that we are able to continue to do this, even with the modifications because Thanksgiving is a very important time for everyone, I believe. So, having that atmosphere for people to come and enjoy a meal even if it is a little bit different, is extremely important," Otto said.

The church will serve from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

