CNN’s Amanpour regrets equating Trump with Nazi assault

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN’s Christiane Amanpour says she regrets a comment equating Donald Trump’s presidency with Kristallnacht, an attack on Jews in Nazi Germany seen historically as the launch of the Holocaust. Amanpour said last Thursday on her program that airs on PBS and CNN International that the Nazis were assaulting “fact, knowledge, history and truth.” She said Trump attacked the same values. The American Jewish Committee criticized Amanpour, saying it was odd that she didn’t mention that Jews were the chief target of the Nazis in November 1938, and that her comment was a “misuse of history.” Amanpour said Monday that she shouldn’t have made the juxtaposition and regrets causing any pain.