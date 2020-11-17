British diplomat praised for saving drowning woman in China

BEIJING (AP) — A British diplomat is being praised for saving a drowning woman in southwestern China. Stephen Ellison jumped into a stream to rescue the woman after she fell into the water in a village on the outskirts of Chongqing. Ellison is the British consul general in the Chinese city. The British Embassy in Beijing said it was “immensely proud” of Ellison’s action. Footage shot by onlookers showed Ellison tearing off his shoes and jumping in fully clothed. Ellison received overwhelming praise on the Chinese internet, with some contrasting his fast action during Saturday’s incident with the relative passivity of the onlookers.