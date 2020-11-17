Boilermakers head to Minnesota seeking more balanced attack

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm enjoys devising creative, wide-open game plans. He also understands the Boilermakers must run the ball effectively. After calling 51 pass plays in Saturday’s loss to No. 23 Northwestern, Brohm wants to make sure Purdue uses a more balanced attack Friday night at Minnesota. Brohm intends to call more running plays. He also wants to rotate more backs to keep Zander Horvath fresh. He hopes quarterback Aidan O’Connell can use his feet a little more., too.