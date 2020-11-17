Balancing safety and mental health this holiday season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- To gather, or not to gather this holiday season? It's a tough decision families are having to make as COVID-19 cases surge around the country.

While local and state leaders, as well as health officials are urging against in-person gatherings this Thanksgiving, they do acknowledge the toll that months of isolation is taking on mental health. Health professionals said the pandemic is causing an increase in mental health issues and crises, including in people who have never experienced one before.

"I hear it every day, 'I don't want to put my elderly parents in jeopardy, but I also haven't seen them in nine months.'," said Hayley Willetts a behavioral health nurse at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. "You don't know where people have been. People are asymptomatic that have it. It's better to just do something virtually than to risk other people."

Willets said while many of us long to see our family members in person, the safest way to gather this year is virtually, and encourages people to find creative ways to connect with loved ones from a distance.



She added this time of year can already be hard on mental health even without the added stress from the pandemic, and encourages you to reach out to a crisis line or a loved one if you are struggling.