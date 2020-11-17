Autism Canada takes issue Toronto van attack suspect defense

TORONTO (AP) — Autism Canada is denouncing “egregious claims” that a man who admitted he used a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto didn’t know what he was doing was wrong because he has autism spectrum disorder. Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the April 23, 2018 attack that drew attention to an online world of sexual loneliness, rage and misogyny. Minassian has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer argues his client is not criminally responsible.