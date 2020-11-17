Australia, Japan to bolster defense ties amid China’s rise

TOKYO (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is in Japan to hold talks with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshihide Suga, to bolster defense ties between the two U.S. allies to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region. The two countries are close to concluding a Reciprocal Access Agreement, a legal framework to allow their troops to visit each other’s countries for training and joint operations. If signed, it will be Japan’s first since the 1960 status of forces agreement with the U.S. allowing American troops to stay and operate in and around Japan.