Asian stocks higher after Wall Street falls on virus worries

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mostly higher after Wall Street declined as worries about the long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic tempered hopes for development of a possible vaccine. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced while Tokyo declined. Investors also were more cautious after U.S. data showed retail shoppers spent less last month than expected. The numbers highlight the economic threat as infection numbers in the United States and some other countries rise. Stocks that rose this month on hopes for a vaccine receded.