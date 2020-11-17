Arianespace probes failure of European satellite launch

BERLIN (AP) — France-based Arianespace and the European Space Agency are investigating the failed launch of a rocket that was meant to lift two Earth observation satellites into orbit. ESA said the Vega carrier rocket deviated from its trajectory eight minutes after liftoff from Kourou, in French Guiana, late Monday, “entailing the loss of the mission.” The Vega rocket was carrying Spain’s first optical imaging satellite, called SEOSAT-Ingenio, and the French TARANIS satellite, to observe events in Earth’s atmosphere, into orbit.