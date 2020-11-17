After long wait, scripted shows return to network schedules

NEW YORK (AP) — After a long wait because of the coronavirus epidemic, the fall television season is beginning in earnest with the return of scripted shows to network schedules. Dick Wolf’s trilogy of Chicago-based dramas was the most eagerly awaited last week, with all three of the shows finishing among the Nielsen company’s top 20. With its interview of former President Barack Obama, CBS’ “60 Minutes” was the most-watched non-football program of the week. Not every scripted show that returned found eager audiences, however. A double-dip of CBS’ “S.W.A.T.” did poorly in competition with Wolf’s dramas, and NBC’s veteran “Law & Order: SVU” returned to the air quietly.