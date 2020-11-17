Active Scene: Residents asked to avoid area near S. Lowes Creek Rd

TOWN OF WASHINGTON (WQOW) - According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, deputies are currently responding to an active scene in the Town of Washington.

Authorities are asking residents to remain in their homes near S. Lowes Creek Road and Inwood Drive, and to avoid the area. Authorities say the situation is contained and the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office is working toward a peaceful resolution.

No other information has been released. Stick with News 18 for the latest updates.