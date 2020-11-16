You Ask, We Answer: What is happening to the former Lake Hallie Shopko?

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW)- Several viewers have reached out to News 18, wondering what is happening to the former Shopko building in Lake Hallie?

Well, in October, the building was sold to John Menard and Menard Inc., but the plan is not to build another home improvement store. Instead, the company plans to renovate the current building and transform it into a self-storage facility, which will include both indoor climate controlled and outdoor storage units.

Employees began cleaning the inside of the building last week, and they hope to begin renovations in December, with expectations to open sometime in 2021.

News 18 asked why Menards decided not to turn the building, which was designed as a large retail store, into another Menards store location, and a spokesperson responded saying the company "wanted to expand it's self storage business, and it looked like a good opportunity to do so."

