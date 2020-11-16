Wisconsin presidential recount would cost Trump $7.9 million

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump will have to pay $7.9 million if he wants a statewide recount of unofficial results showing him losing to Democratic Joe Biden by about 20,500 votes. The Wisconsin Elections Commission released the estimate on Monday, which was based on costs submitted by the 72 counties. The recount could begin as soon as later this week and be done no later than Dec. 1. Recounts are not automatic under Wisconsin law. But any losing candidate who is within one point of the winner can request one. Trump lost by about six-tenths of a point, based on unofficial results.