Warmer weather arrives before a hunting weekend cold front brings rain, possibly snow

We're entering the holiday season! It's now less than five days until the Gun Deer season begins in Wisconsin, and just over a week and a half until Thanksgiving. After that, Hanukkah and Christmas come in just a couple weeks, and we're only 46 days until 2020 is no more.

Given how warm we started November, it might not seem like the year is almost over.

Still, we did pick up some snow pellets and graupel today, though some spots like Chetek picked up nearly 2" snow this morning. Totals like that were highly localized as most places saw just a trace or under a half inch.

The sky is clearing this evening, and that will lead to a cold night tonight. Lows will bottom out in the mid teens, and with the wind chill it will feel like the upper single digits north of Eau Claire and as cold as about 10 in Eau Claire as the wind won't be particularly strong.

Tomorrow will warm to a similar high temp as we had today. It'll be in the mid 30s with sunshine through the afternoon, but clouds start to move in tomorrow evening ahead of a warm front.

No precip is expected along the front, but as sunshine returns Wednesday along with a southerly wind, highs will approach 50, and will be in the 50s for Thursday.

A cold front will approach this weekend, and while precipitation looks likely, there are questions on the timing and precip type. It all depends on how fast the front moves in, and how far southeast it gets before it stalls.

Near and south of the front will be rain, possibly heavy, and mix and snow will be just on the north side of the front. For now, plan on at least part of the opening weekend for Gun Deer season to be wet as it looks like most of the precipitation will fall as rain south of highway 64. Mix and snow will be most likely to the north.