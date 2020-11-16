University of California agrees to $73M sex abuse settlement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The prestigious University of California system has reached a proposed $73 million settlement with seven women who accused a former gynecologist of sexual abuse. As part of the class-action lawsuit, more than 6,600 patients of Dr. James Heaps could receive part of the settlement — even if they have not formally accused the former University of California, Los Angeles, gynecologist of abuse. A federal judge must approve the proposed agreement filed Monday. The tentative settlement includes several mandated reforms at UCLA. Heaps has pleaded not guilty in a separate criminal case and denies wrongdoing. Heaps’ attorney didn’t immediately return a request for comment.