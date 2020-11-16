UK’s Johnson in quarantine but declares himself fit, working

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is as “fit as a butcher’s dog” after being instructed to self-isolate for 14 days because he recently came in contact with someone who has since contracted coronavirus. In a video message posted Monday on Twitter from his London apartment, Johnson said it didn’t matter that he has already endured COVID-19 and is “bursting with antibodies.” The quarantine requirement comes at the start of a crucial week for Johnson’s Conservative government that includes discussions over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was right that the prime minister goes into self-isolation even though he’s already had coronavirus as people “can catch it twice.”