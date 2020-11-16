SWAT team uses gas, impact rounds to end Bloomer standoff

BLOOMER (WQOW) - It took several hours overnight to end a standoff in Bloomer.

Police were called to a home at the corner of 17th Avenue and Riggs Street around 11 p.m. Sunday. That is near the Bloomer Aquatic Center.

Bloomer Police Chief Jared Zwiefelhofer said when officers made contact with the person he had a gun and a scuffle ensued.

Zwiefelhofer said they were able to get the gun away but in the process the suspect got away from officers and barricaded himself inside the home where he armed himself again.

The Eau Claire County SWAT Team, Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, Chippewa Falls Police Department and Stanley K-9 team were called in to help.

After several hours of negotiations, the suspect was arrested around 4 a.m. by using gas to get him out of the house and two impact rounds to take him into custody.

No officers were injured. The suspect suffered minor injuries from the impact rounds and was transported to the Chippewa County Jail.