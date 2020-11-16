Pleasant Valley Tree Farm makes COVID-19 changes

ELK MOUND (WQOW) - If you want to spruce up your home with a fresh spruce tree or balsam fir this Christmas, don't worry, you're still able to. But, things will look a little different this year at least at one tree farm.

Pleasant Valley Tree Farm in Elk Mound is making some changes due to the pandemic.

This season, they will not have Santa visit or a living nativity scene.

Fewer people at a time will be allowed on wagon rides and extra hand sanitizer will be spread throughout the facility.

Families still have the option of cutting their own tree, and staff will sanitize saws in between uses.

If you feel uncomfortable cutting your own tree, you can buy a fresh pre-cut tree.

Co-owner Robin Scharlau said they wanted to make these adjustments so families could continue this holiday tradition.

"Even when I was a child, it was really important to go out and cut a tree," Scharlau said. "Not that I necessarily remember the tree, but I do remember certain things about those experiences. And hopefully that's what we're giving to families, that hopefully they can find a beautiful tree, but more importantly create Christmas memories with their families."

Pleasant Valley Tree Farm will open this season on Saturday, November 21st and will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until December 23rd, except Thanksgiving.