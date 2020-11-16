Skip to Content

Mexico explains decision to flood poor, Indigenous areas

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he had to face a tough decision on whether to allow a big city to be flooded, or to direct excess water to poorer, more sparsely populated Indigenous areas. López Obrador defended his decision Monday, saying it avoided a major flood in Villahermosa, the capital of the Gulf coast state of Tabasco. Tabasco is his home state, and heavy rains there have affected about 161,000 inhabitants whose homes were flooded or had to be evacuated. But the president says “we had to choose the lesser of two evils, and not flood Villahermosa.”

