McCarrick scandal, pandemic pose challenges for US bishops

For the first time, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is holding one of its national meetings online rather than in person. It’s because of the coronavirus, a major topic of concern for the group. Conference president and Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez says the pandemic is shaking people’s faith in God and has devastated families in every diocese. The bishops are also wrestling with a Vatican report that found high-ranking clerics in the U.S. and abroad dismissed or downplayed reports of ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s sexual misconduct with young men for decades as he rose through the church hierarchy. 

Associated Press

