McBride, Rankine among nominees for Carnegie literary medals

NEW YORK (AP) — James McBride’s latest novel and nonfiction by poets Claudia Rankine and Natasha Trethewey are among the finalists for the Andrew Carnegie Medals for fiction and nonfiction. The American Library Association announced Tuesday that McBride’s “Deacon King Kong” was a fiction nominee, along with Ayad Akhtar’s novel “Homeland Elegies” and an acclaimed debut novel, Megha Majumdar’s “A Burning.” The nonfiction finalists are Trethewey’s “Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir,” Rankine’s “Just Us,” which combines poetry, prose and photography, and Rebecca Giggs’ “Fathoms: The World in the Whale.”