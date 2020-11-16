Light reading: Fleck regaling Gophers with pregame kid books

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck has never lacked for clever ways to connect and motivate his players. His “Row the Boat” mantra that touts energy, trust and optimism is even trademarked. On the eve of each game for the Gophers, the team-wide meeting has become a real page-turner. Fleck will often use a children’s book to help highlight a theme. Before Minnesota beat Illinois for its first win of the season, Fleck read from, “Everyone Poops,” a popular story for toilet-training toddlers. His message? Even unpleasant things can be repurposed for good.