Ladysmith Middle/High Schools the latest to go virtual

LADYSMITH (WQOW) - Starting Monday, middle and high school students in the Ladysmith School District are learning remotely.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Laura Stunkel said the decision was made because of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the area and a limited number of resources available in the district.

The virtual learning is scheduled to go through Friday, December 4. There are no classes scheduled the week of Thanksgiving.

Students will be allowed into the building to return their first trimester materials and pick up materials for the second trimester.

At the elementary school, in-person learning continues through the week. They will go virtual November 30-December 4. That decision was made to slow the spread of COVID-19 coming out of Thanksgiving.