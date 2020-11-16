Huskies kick off winter sports

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It was a winter wonderland inside on Monday as high school gymnastics, hockey and girls basketball officially started their seasons in Wisconsin.

Eau Claire North is excited to start competing, after all fall sport seasons at the school were postponed.

The Huskies girls basketball team is hungry and hopeful for game days, and looking to get better together.

"We haven't had that comradery in awhile so I think it'll be really good," said senior guard Nadia Horn. "Hopefully we can get fans in just to have everybody cheering for us again. I think it'll be really good for everybody."

"I expect a lot of kids to be really hungry and excited to be out there because they missed so much," said Huskies head coach Jill Elliot. "I saw that in contact days, a lot of eagerness and excitement and a lot of hope and positivity."

North's boys hockey team also celebrated with their first practice.

The boys on the roster have seen other seasons postponed, some experiencing it first hand. For them, the opportunity to formally skate on fresh ice is priceless.

"We've been on the ice, we've been skating. But to get back out and finally be with the coaches has been amazing," said senior defenseman Sam Thorp. "Just the chance to be able to do it is awesome."

"I'm obviously excited," said senior forward Johannes Akervik. "With everything going on, not knowing if we're going to have a season or not -- still we don't know. But I'm just super excited to get started."