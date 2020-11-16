Greek PM appeals for restraint during uprising anniversary

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister has appealed to political parties to how “self-restraint” in commemorations marking the 1973 crushing of a student uprising by the ruling military junta at the time. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made the statement Monday as part of measures to curtail a surging coronavirus outbreak in the country. Nov. 17, the day the uprising was quashed, is marked each year with wreath-laying ceremonies at the Athens Polytechnic commemorating those who died there, followed by marches to the U.S. Embassy. The marches sometimes turn violent, with protesters clashing with riot police. This year, with coronavirus infections and deaths rising rapidly in Greece and straining the country’s health system, the government has banned the marches.