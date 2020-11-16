Ex-Harvard coach, father charged in $1.5M admissions scam

BOSTON (AP) — The former fencing coach at Harvard and a wealthy Maryland businessman have been arrested on accusations that the coach accepted $1.5 million in bribes in exchange for helping the businessman get his two sons into the Ivy League school as recruited fencers. Peter Brand, who was fired by Harvard last year, and Jie “Jack” Zhao face a charge of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. Their arrest comes more than a year after a newspaper reported that Brand sold his home for nearly double its assessed value to Zhao. An attorney for Zhao said the man denies the accusations and will vigorously contest them in court. An email seeking comment was sent to Brand’s lawyer.