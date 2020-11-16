Eau Claire County hits another COVID-19 record, Barron County hit hard over the weekend

WESTERN WISCONSIN (WQOW) - COVID-19 cases in portions of western Wisconsin continue to hit all-time highs while one county saw cases decrease in recent days.

In Eau Claire County, 284 new cases were added to statistics on Monday, which is a single-day record. That is in addition to 239 cases added on Sunday and 84 on Saturday. That means 6,149 Eau Claire County residents have tested positive since COVID-19 made its way to our area. Seven additional Eau Claire County residents died from the virus over the weekend meaning a total of 42 people have died.

Barron County is getting hit the hardest with new cases as of late. It added 537 new cases over the weekend. The county has a total of 2,721 total cases which means it added roughly 25% of its cases this weekend alone. Thirty Barron County residents have died.

Three Dunn County residents have now died from COVID-19, an increase of two people. Those are the first deaths reported in Dunn County since September 30. Cases in the county have also been trending upward, adding 80 new cases on Monday and a record 104 cases on Sunday. Those numbers come after adding fewer than 40 cases three times in the past week.

Chippewa County had five more deaths over the weekend meaning 41 people have died there. There is a glimmer of hope however as cases are trending down slightly there. Chippewa County added 80 new cases on Saturday, 73 on Sunday and 69 on Monday. All three of those are lower than the seven-day average of 111 new cases. There has been a total of 3,580 positive tests in Chippewa County.

