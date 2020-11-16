Cowboys QB Dalton returns from concussion, COVID-19 setbacks

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas quarterback Andy Dalton has been cleared for practice after getting through the protocols for a concussion and COVID-19. Coach Mike McCarthy said Dalton participated in an informal practice as the Cowboys returned from their open week. Dallas visits Minnesota on Sunday. Dalton got a concussion Oct. 25 at Washington. The 10th-year player was expected to be cleared from that protocol when he went on the COVID-19 reserve list Nov. 2. Dallas ended up starting four different quarterbacks in a span of five weeks. Star Dak Prescott is out for the season with a broken ankle.