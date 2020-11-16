Cost of recount estimated at nearly $8 million

MADISON (WKOW) – Wisconsin’s county clerks have submitted cost estimates totaling approximately $7.9 million for a statewide recount, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

“We still have not received any indication that there will or will not be a recount,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official. “But we want Wisconsin’s voters to know we are ready.”

Part of that readiness includes collecting recount cost estimates from all 72 counties and assembling a statewide estimate, which must be paid before any recount can begin.

Counties need to finish canvassing by November 17, so the Trump administration would have until November 18 to file a petition for a recount if the final tally is within a 1% margin.

Any candidate who lost by more than a quarter of a point must pay for the recount. In this case President Trump's campaign would be required to pay the estimated cost in advance.

