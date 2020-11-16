Christmas Village in Chippewa Falls to continue with some changes

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wisc. (WQOW) - The beautiful lights at Christmas Village will be going up again this year, but some things will be missing from this Chippewa Falls tradition.

Over the last two months, about 200 volunteers have decorated Irvine Park for the annual Christmas Village.

However, because of the pandemic, activities like "Run for the Lights," Chippewa Valley Newspapers "Walk through the Park," horse drawn wagon rides and walking-only nights will not take place this year.

People can still drive through the park and walk through it, with social distancing and wearing masks encouraged.

"We needed to do this. People need this. They look forward to this every year. There were Facebook posts. People were concerned that this wasn't going to happen. And I'm really thankful that we're able to offer the Christmas Village. This is our 33rd year, and I'm really proud and honored to be part of this project," said Dick Hebert, Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director.

New this year is also an art piece dedicated to police located in front of the fire department paintings.

Christmas Village is free and opening night is on Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Last day to enjoy the lights is January 1, 2021.

Hebert said he's thankful to the volunteers and hopes more people will step up to help take down the lights after New Year's Day.