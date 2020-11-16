Chippewa Valley Regional Airport expects to see a bump in holiday traffic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The holidays are always the most popular time of the year for air travel but as the pandemic rages on local airport officials say they do not expect a major holiday travel boom this year.

Throughout the pandemic, the air travel industry has taken a major hit. In April, the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport had a 96% decline in the number of passengers compared to April of 2019, and since then the number of travelers has risen each month.

Airport officials say travel rates will "probably" rise again during the holiday months but it is hard to predict due to the uncertainty of the pandemic.

"Based on prior year holiday travel there's obviously always an increase around the holidays," said Charity Zich, airport director. "If that stays true then it's likely that we would see somewhat of an increase for what we've been seeing during the pandemic; certainly not an increase over prior year's holiday travel.

United Airlines provides daily flights from Eau Claire to Chicago and the airline announced Monday it plans to add 1,400 domestic flights around the nation for the holidays.

To prepare for a potential influx of travelers during the holidays and beyond, disinfectant equipment was recently installed in the airport's air-handling system to help kill germs throughout the facility.