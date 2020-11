CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Bloomer man is charged with sexually assaulting a child.

The felony charge of 1st degree sexual assault was filed in Chippewa County Court against Duane Swan, 35.

Swan is accused of assaulting a seven-year-old girl. She said he had her remove her clothes and then touched her inappropriately.

He denied the allegations.

He is due in court in January.