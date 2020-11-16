Bears activate Whitehair, Miller for game against Vikings

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears activated center Cody Whitehair from the reserve/COVID-19 list and running back Lamar Miller from the practice squad prior to their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. Whitehair missed back-to-back games after suffering a calf injury in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He was placed on the COVID list a week and a half ago. Miller was Houston’s featured back for three years before a knee injury forced him to sit out last season. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018. Minnesota was without tight end Irv Smith Jr. (groin) and cornerback Cameron Dantzler (concussion). Smith caught two touchdowns in last week’s win over Detroit. Dantzler missed his second consecutive game.