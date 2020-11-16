A cold start to the week but the rest of November looks warmer

It's a brisk start to our 3rd week of November, but after the chance for some light snow, warmer temperatures swing into the forecast.

Monday will start cold and partly cloudy. Temperatures will be stuck in the low 30's through lunch before we aim for the upper 30's in the late afternoon.

Winds will turn from southwest to northwest as a stationary front finally finds its legs. Wind speeds from 5 to 15 mph will put wind chills in the upper 20's through the afternoon.

A weak wave has also developed a thin band of snowfall that is moving across Minnesota early Monday morning. That band will move through the Chippewa Valley between 10 am and 2 pm. Snowfall amounts will be minimal, likely less than 1''. This will reduce travel visibility through the lunch hours.

As the clipper low moves past, colder temperatures will fill in again overnight. Tuesday morning lows will be in the teens for some and wind chills may fall below 10 degrees.

After a clear, sunny and cold Tuesday, warmer temperatures start to fill in for the rest of the week. Models suggest a longer period of 40's, and maybe a few 50's, will last through the rest of November.