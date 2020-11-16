$200K grant awarded for rural opioid response

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Several northern Wisconsin counties will soon have more resources to address substance use disorders with a focus on opioid use.

Chippewa, Barron, Rusk and Washburn counties will receive additional resources through a $200,000 grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

The L.E. Phillips Libertas Treatment Center in Chippewa Falls was awarded the grant in August.

The center will use the grant to lead and operate the Northwest Wisconsin Heroin Opioid Prevention Education Consortium in Chippewa, Barron, Rusk and Washburn counties.