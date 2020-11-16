2 young sisters found by themselves on Chicago street

Police say two young sisters were found by themselves on the street in Chicago, prompting a search for their parents. The girls were identified by police as 5-year-old Kamariya and 1-year-old Chantel. Police say they were spotted about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the city’s South Shore neighborhood and were taken to a hospital for observation. They were listed in good condition. Their full names weren’t immediately known. Investigators on Monday morning asked anyone with information about the girls to contact police.