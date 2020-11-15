Winds ramp up for Sunday

Rain in the Region

Saturday's highs generally made it to the 30s. A light rain started spreading into the region during Saturday afternoon mainly along and south of I-90, then eventually to our area. Rain stuck around for a good chunk of the evening and some snow mixed in at times as well. Most snow accumulations were minor.

Windy Sunday

After the rain/snow mix moves out in the morning, we will be left with blustery conditions for Sunday. Temperatures will fall during the day to the low 30s by the afternoon. Winds will likely gust up to 40-45 mph in the region as a good chunk of the News 18 viewing area is under a Wind Advisory on Sunday til 6:00 PM.

Warmer Temperatures Return

Generally most of us should see a warm up for this upcoming week. A slight chance for a few showers Monday, otherwise highs near 40. 30s for Tuesday but I think we will be in the upper 40s for Wednesday-Friday.

Enjoy your night,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears