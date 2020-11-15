Skip to Content

Wind Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Last updated today at 3:45 am
3:03 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Buffalo

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Buffalo County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

