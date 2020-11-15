Vikings-Bears game stirs college memories for Cousins, Foles

CHICAGO (AP) — Kirk Cousins remembers signing to play for Michigan State, then finding out a few weeks later some prospect from football-obsessed Texas named Nick Foles was joining the Spartans as part of Mark Dantonio’s first recruiting class. It wasn’t a good feeling. Cousins figured he would have a tough time getting off the bench all those years ago. The former college teammates will be on opposite sides when Cousins and the resurgent Minnesota Vikings (3-5) visit Foles and the struggling Chicago Bears (5-4) on Monday night.